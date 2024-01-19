KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Increased to $625.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $550.00 to $625.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. New Street Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $545.59.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $12.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $602.30. The stock had a trading volume of 226,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.36. KLA has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $603.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $559.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. On average, analysts expect that KLA will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in KLA by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in KLA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 2,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

