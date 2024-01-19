Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 130.0 days.

Konecranes Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNCRF opened at $44.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.64. Konecranes has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $44.81.

Konecranes Company Profile

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services lifting equipment. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for industrial cranes and hoists. In addition, it provides a range of industrial cranes for general manufacturing and various process industries, as well as involved in design and manufacture of crane components.

