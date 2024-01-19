Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives $27.90 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Koninklijke Philips

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,075,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,708,000 after acquiring an additional 504,869 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,318,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,293,000 after acquiring an additional 362,720 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 267.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.9% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 30,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 558.5% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 122,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 103,610 shares during the period. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $24.27.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 13.22%. Research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.