Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives $27.90 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Koninklijke Philips
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $24.27.
Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 13.22%. Research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Koninklijke Philips
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- What does consumer price index measure?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Rio Tinto and BHP stock: Can mining giants unearth profit growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.