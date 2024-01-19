Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives $68.97 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.97.

LVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Las Vegas Sands

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

In related news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,897 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 2.7 %

LVS stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.66.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the casino operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.