Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Littelfuse Stock Up 0.8 %

LFUS stock opened at $238.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $607.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.80 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total value of $426,474.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

