Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Lifted by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 155.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.23.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $459.57 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $114.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current year.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.