Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.46. 4,314,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 12,113,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.09.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LUMN

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 76.63%. Equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies

In related news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,148,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,134.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher Stansbury acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,134.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,570,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,000. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 34,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.