Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $157.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share.

Manchester United Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MANU stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.51. 158,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,897. Manchester United has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $27.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manchester United

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 1,267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

