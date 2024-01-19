Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $157.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share.

Manchester United Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MANU opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.42. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional Trading of Manchester United

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Manchester United by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Manchester United by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Manchester United by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Manchester United by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Manchester United by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

