MarineMax (HZO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect MarineMax to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. MarineMax has set its FY24 guidance at $4.50-5.00 EPS.
MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $594.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.24 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MarineMax to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of HZO opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $742.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.45. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $42.88.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley raised shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.
