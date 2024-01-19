MarineMax (HZO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect MarineMax to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. MarineMax has set its FY24 guidance at $4.50-5.00 EPS.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $594.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.24 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MarineMax to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MarineMax Stock Performance

Shares of HZO opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $742.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.45. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $42.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarineMax

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley raised shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Articles

