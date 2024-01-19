Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,950,859,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387,593 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,449,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,151,000 after purchasing an additional 715,036 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,040 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.88.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 4.4 %

Marvell Technology stock opened at $68.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average of $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of -104.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.52. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $69.88.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -36.92%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

