Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens downgraded Masonite International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Masonite International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.00.

Masonite International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $89.93 on Monday. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $76.87 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.92.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.08). Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $702.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masonite International will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.97 per share, with a total value of $49,182.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,607.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at $18,809,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,283,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,222,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,191,000 after acquiring an additional 127,318 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 23.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,994,000 after purchasing an additional 113,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 30.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 305,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,263,000 after purchasing an additional 70,829 shares in the last quarter.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

