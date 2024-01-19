Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Mattel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Mattel in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.33.

Mattel Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $17.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 76.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. Mattel has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $22.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.18.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 19.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 16,991.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,037,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,227 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,491,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the third quarter valued at about $76,819,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,820,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Mattel by 30.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,717,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,174,000 after buying an additional 1,095,461 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

