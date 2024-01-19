Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.02. 20,003,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 38,536,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.93%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -857.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 313.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

