Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MTH. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MTH opened at $171.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.82. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $178.82.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 19.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 4.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 232,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,576,000 after acquiring an additional 56,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 779,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,797,000 after purchasing an additional 143,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

