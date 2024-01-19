Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,280 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Bunge Global by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 281,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 174.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 23,338 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 102.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 133,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,795 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $94.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.18. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $87.86 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.61.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BG. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

