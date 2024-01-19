Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POOL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pool by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,021,000 after acquiring an additional 462,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pool by 82.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,866,000 after buying an additional 249,357 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth about $63,689,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 10.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,781,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $667,530,000 after buying an additional 162,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Pool by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after buying an additional 139,946 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Pool stock opened at $387.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $371.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $307.77 and a twelve month high of $423.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.50. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pool

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.