Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,483 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.2% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.1 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $376.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.14 and a twelve month high of $377.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $344.41 and a 200-day moving average of $318.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total transaction of $212,242.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,660 shares in the company, valued at $10,662,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 784,236 shares of company stock valued at $265,206,391. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.75.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

