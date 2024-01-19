Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 484,293 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $2,638,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $6,311,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 22.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,456,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $166,927,000 after purchasing an additional 447,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $86.00. 4,329,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,616,721. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $87.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $472,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,969,814.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,110 shares of company stock worth $20,860,062. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.74.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

