Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $18,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,277,000 after acquiring an additional 282,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,345,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after acquiring an additional 484,293 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $84.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.98. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $87.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $472,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,969,814.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $472,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,969,814.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 263,110 shares of company stock worth $20,860,062. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

