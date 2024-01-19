Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Upgraded at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $158.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $154.00.

MAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Colliers Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.03.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $131.46 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $176.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.37%.

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

