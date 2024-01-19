Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 418 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CME traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,694. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.93 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

