Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $24.67 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,132 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $24,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the second quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,499.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,041 shares of company stock worth $11,648,648 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $148.13 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

