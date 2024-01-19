Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $34.09 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 2.9% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $34,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $357.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $332.96 and a 200 day moving average of $319.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The stock has a market cap of $356.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $361.00.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.31.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

