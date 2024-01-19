Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Moleculin Biotech Trading Down 11.0 %

Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.01. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.65.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Moleculin Biotech news, CEO Walter V. Klemp purchased 188,404 shares of Moleculin Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $129,998.76. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 680,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,807.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 231,883 shares of company stock worth $159,999. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

