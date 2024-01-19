MRP Capital Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,669 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 103,008 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 10.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 144,351 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 589.2% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 208,351 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 178,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.32.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.49. 13,754,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,682,801. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

