MRP Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,874 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.9% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,945,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,941,061. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $207.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average is $52.30.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James cut Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. New Street Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

