MRP Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 17,447 Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Capri by 903.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,732,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,340 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $79,231,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth about $30,038,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,182,000 after buying an additional 782,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 12,296.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 668,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,422,000 after buying an additional 663,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capri in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Capri Price Performance

Shares of CPRI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.21. The company had a trading volume of 297,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,793. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average is $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.06.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.36). Capri had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

