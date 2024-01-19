MRP Capital Investments LLC Grows Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 3,265.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 41.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IIPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IIPR traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.85. The company had a trading volume of 91,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,980. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 11.66. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $105.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.01% and a return on equity of 8.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.95%.

Insider Activity at Innovative Industrial Properties

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director David Stecher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $201,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,966.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

