MRP Capital Investments LLC Purchases 15,703 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,703 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises about 2.5% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 110.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 190.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.15.

NYSE:VLO traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.04. The company had a trading volume of 764,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,848. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.06.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

