MRP Capital Investments LLC Purchases 23,355 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 11,677.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 23,355 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 100,784.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,738,765,000 after buying an additional 260,195,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,449,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,075,000 after buying an additional 357,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,142,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $349,358,000 after buying an additional 51,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,463,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,561,000 after buying an additional 166,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BWA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.54. 629,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,380. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $51.14.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 14.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on BWA

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.