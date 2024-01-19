MRP Capital Investments LLC Purchases 7,316 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 162.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $132,795,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 246.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,216,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,866,000 after buying an additional 865,418 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $152.31. The stock had a trading volume of 763,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,208. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.85. The company has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $162.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

