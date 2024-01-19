M&T Bank Corp Buys 820 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.11% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $23,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,613,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,526,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,746,000 after purchasing an additional 42,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,116 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,420,000 after acquiring an additional 112,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,426,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $247.77 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $258.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. TD Cowen began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.