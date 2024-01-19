M&T Bank Corp Has $19.33 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $19,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $80.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The company has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

