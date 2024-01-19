M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $26,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth about $999,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $295.28 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $230.08 and a 1-year high of $309.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.50 and a 200 day moving average of $283.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.