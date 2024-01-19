M&T Bank Corp Sells 7,759 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,759 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $32,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock opened at $611.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.12 billion, a PE ratio of 66.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $378.22 and a 12-month high of $631.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $589.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. Intuit’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.