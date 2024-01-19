M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.26.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $132.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $161.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,604,157.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

