National Bankshares Boosts Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$25.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OR has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.04.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE:OR opened at C$19.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.17. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$15.42 and a 12 month high of C$24.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63. The stock has a market cap of C$3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of C$62.07 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5801235 EPS for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Osisko Gold Royalties

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total transaction of C$93,835.00. In other news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total transaction of C$266,665.00. Also, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total value of C$93,835.00. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.