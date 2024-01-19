National Bankshares Cuts Newmont (TSE:NGT) Price Target to C$65.00

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at C$46.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$53.37. Newmont has a 12-month low of C$46.48 and a 12-month high of C$76.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60. The firm has a market cap of C$53.71 billion, a PE ratio of -32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.51.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.09). Newmont had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of C$3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont will post 4.4939236 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.543 per share. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

