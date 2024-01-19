National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Price Performance

Shares of NWLI opened at $483.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $481.69 and a 200-day moving average of $460.10. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.69. National Western Life Group has a one year low of $225.02 and a one year high of $488.90.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 17.57%.

National Western Life Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Western Life Group

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. National Western Life Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 170.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

