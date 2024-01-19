Navcoin Price Tops $0.0504 on Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0504 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $29,202.13 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00136563 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00036454 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00023722 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004616 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000110 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 62.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

