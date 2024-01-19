nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Sells $131,572.00 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Steven A. Collins sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $131,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

nCino Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -55.79 and a beta of 0.46. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $35.83.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. nCino had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $121.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens cut shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Institutional Trading of nCino

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming increased its stake in nCino by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in nCino by 218.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 47.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 643.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of nCino during the second quarter worth about $1,070,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

