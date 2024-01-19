NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.22.

NTST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $17.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NETSTREIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Stock Down 1.3 %

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

NYSE:NTST opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.00. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 630.82%.

Institutional Trading of NETSTREIT

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 557.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.