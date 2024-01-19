New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $17.89 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.8% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the second quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.35.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $1,168,777.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,837.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,041 shares of company stock worth $11,648,648. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $148.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.31. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

