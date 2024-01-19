NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.99

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 38332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

NextSource Materials Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 7.13. The firm has a market cap of C$143.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.18.

About NextSource Materials

(Get Free Report)

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.