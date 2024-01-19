Nilsine Partners LLC Has $552,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 129,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $110.38 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $112.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.74. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

