Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 81 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Nilsine Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,682 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.33.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $217.57 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.92 and a 12-month high of $230.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.41 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.08.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.06% and a net margin of 18.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Featured Articles

