Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $17,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 478.3% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 22.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 52.9% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 188,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $541.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $534.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.84. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $551.91. The company has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.14.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

