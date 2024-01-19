Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,960 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $18,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in PACCAR by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 145,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after buying an additional 95,548 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 69,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $95.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $64.78 and a 12 month high of $98.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.20.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

