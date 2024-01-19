Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $18,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.63.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $374.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.09 and a 52 week high of $386.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $365.07 and its 200 day moving average is $345.82. The company has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

